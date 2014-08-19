Tumblr set to analyse your images for brand info

Tumblr has signed a deal with a photo-recognition firm in order to analyse brand-related data more effectively.

The social media company announced the deal this week with Ditto Labs, a Cambridge, Massachusetts-based firm that analyses photos to determine a user's brand affiliations.

With approximately 130 million images uploaded to Tumblr every day, the potential is there to gather a lot of brand insight, but the firm has no plans to start issuing targeted ads just yet.

"Right now, we're not planning to do anything ad-related," said T.R. Newcomb, head of business development at the company.

Instead, the information will be used by advertisers to see how their brands are perceived on the platform. "If Coke wants to understand the nature of the conversation [about them on Tumblr] Ditto can sift through and deliver it to Coke," Newcomb added.

Tumblr, which was purchased by Yahoo last year for $1.1 billion (£660 million), is the first major online platform to analyse visual information in this way.

Pinterest also purchased VisualGraph earlier this year for seemingly comparable purposes, while Mark Zuckerberg recently invested in Vicarious, a firm involved with image-recognition.

The Tumblr deal emphasises the way in which web services are looking to offer more targeted advertisements to their users.

In January of this year, Google purchased DeepMind for $500 million, an artificial intelligence company investigating a recommendation system for e-commerce.