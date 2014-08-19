Xbox One begins rollout of August update

Microsoft's continued updates of its latest console, the Xbox One, will keep going with a new August feature roll out, that is beginning today. There are many new things included that should keep gamers and entertainment aficionados satisfied.

Microsoft's Xbox Live chief Larry Hryb, who's better known as Major Nelson, made the official announcement, along with outlining the benefits for customers.

Console owners can expect to receive access to mobile purchases, which Hryb claims was a highly sought after feature, based on feedback the company received. "Using Xbox SmartGlass or on Xbox.com, you can remotely purchase games and Add-on content. No more waiting to begin downloading when you get home - if your console is set to automatically take updates, your console will begin downloading your purchase".

Also included in this latest update are improvements to the Activity Feed that alter the user interface and place the feed directly in the user profile.

There is also the chance to disable these notifications during a game, the ability to play 3D Blu-rays, and an alert as to the last time a friend was online.

As with all of these updates, the roll out will be gradual, so don't necessarily expect it today. Hryb also calls for continued feedback so the company can plan future improvements.