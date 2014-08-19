YouTube is planning to make you pay for subscription - and their secret just leaked

Google has big plans for both YouTube and Google Play Music, according to leaks that splashed all over the Internet today, along with screenshots of the proposed service.

The service will remove all ads from YouTube and add a number of other benefits as well.

For instance, users who pay for YouTube Music, as it's being called, will be able to play music completely ad-free on their mobile phones "with or without video, in the background, or with your screen off" — all things that the single-tasking YouTube apps could not previously do.

Subscribers will also be able to play music via "YouTube Mix," a recently-added feature that works similarly to radio stations on other streaming services.

A YouTube Music Key subscription will apparently provide access to a 20-million-song catalogue, which is roughly the same size as that of Spotify and Rdio, as well as a collection of extra material that the app refers to as "concerts, covers, and remixes."

YouTube Music Key will offer a 30-day free trial to start, after which the service will run with a fee of $9.99 (£6.01) a month.

In a telling detail, Google has already acquired the domain YouTubeMusicKey.com, although PlayMusicKey.com and GooglePlayMusicKey.com haven't been registered by Google at the time of writing. What this could mean for the upcoming service is unclear, but as with all services that haven't yet seen the light of day, plans could change at a moment's notice up to the date of release.

