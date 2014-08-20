Deal: Moto G 4G smartphone PAYG £129.99

In this price bracket, it's inevitable that compromises have to be made in a smartphone's specifications and construction. However, Motorola has played a careful game in this respect, and that's why it has come up with a winner in the Moto G.

Moto G has removable back covers, called Motorola Shells. They come in lots of different colours, so your phone can change when your mood does.

Snap the shells on and off anytime you're ready to adjust your look. You can even get other accessories to match the colours of your phone.

Switching to Moto G couldn't be easier, too. With Motorola Migrate, you can move all your content from your old Android phone wirelessly. You can transfer contacts and calendars from your old iPhone as well.

Moto G is powered by KitKat, bringing you the latest Android experience. And every time a new version of Android is released, your Moto G will automatically be updated. So you won't miss out on any of the latest Android features, apps or games. And with a smart, long lasting battery, you won't have to worry about running out of power.See the big picture with Moto G's HD display.

Whether you're watching a movie, looking through your photos, or just browsing, you'll get a clear, sharp picture with Moto G's 4.5 inch HD touchscreen display. The screen stretches to every corner of the phone, for a bigger and better experience.

