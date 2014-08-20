St Paul's given electronic rainbow makeover by Samsung: Head to Twitter to win a free Galaxy Tab S tablet

To celebrate the launch of the Galaxy Tab S (and the fast-approaching end of summer, probably), Samsung has installed an electronic rainbow on London's Southbank.

"Midnight Rainbow" is a structure made up of 150 units of the device, standing at an impressive 14 feet high and 26 feet wide.

As the pictures above and below demonstrate, the screens of the tablets have been programmed to depict the vibrant colours of the rainbow.

According to Samsung, "The jewel in the crown of the Galaxy Tab S is its display, which comes courtesy of Samsung's Super AMOLED screen technology and expresses more colours than your standard tablet with a contrast ratio that makes blacks darker and whites brighter."

"In much the same way that people can never fully appreciate the intense colours you get with a rainbow because they only see it when there is some kind of light either from the sun or the moon, likewise they also may not appreciate the difference that a great screen can make to the overall entertainment experience when they are watching a movie," said Andy Griffiths, the president of Samsung, UK and Ireland.

"The fantastic screen of the Galaxy Tab S is one of its key features. It genuinely offers an unrivalled visual and entertainment experience, and we thought what better way to showcase this than to recreate something that is universally recognised for colour - a rainbow – using those very screens."

ITProPortal was very impressed with the device – particularly the aforementioned 2,560 x 1,600 pixel resolution screen - giving it a Best Buy award in our review.

Samsung is also giving away free Tab S devices throughout the day, as well as "building a rainbow" on its Twitter page. Simply retweet your favourite colour of the rainbow using #MidnightRainbow to be in with a chance to win.

Just a stone's throw away from the divisive Tate Modern gallery, Samsung has certainly chosen a good spot for its piece. Whether you'd really like to see St Paul's Cathedral surrounded by a semi-circle of electronic light is up to you though.

The installation will be taken down at 4pm today. I just hope the rain doesn't ruin the show in the meantime.