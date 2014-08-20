Latest Norton release combines nine products into a single cloud offering

Symantec's is looking to simplify its security offering by combining nine software packages into a single cloud-based solution.

The latest Norton Security product will be released on the 23 September and replaces Norton AntiVirus, Norton Internet Security, Norton 360 Multi-Device and Norton 360 Premier Edition amongst others.

Fran Rosch, executive vice president of Norton Business Unit said in a blog post that the latest security software is increasingly vital in a world dominated by technology.

"We at Norton are making significant changes to simplify and strengthen our portfolio of security products. We are making it easier to select and buy the security products you need, and download and maintain them," he said.

"As cyber criminals and the attacks they launch become more sophisticated, we're strengthening our advanced threat protection technologies and improving performance across your Android, Windows, Mac and iOS devices."

He also added that Norton Security would become Symantec's flagship product, and would be available with and without cloud backup.

The package is currently only available in public beta, but is scheduled for general release this autumn. The company also confirmed that it would be retiring its legacy products.

The cloud-based platform will also allow users to pick which security features they need and manage new devices more easily.

The release will include a visual overhaul as it markets itself more as a service than a traditional software package.

"Because Norton Security is cloud-based, it will be simple to add and manage new devices through your personal Norton account – just like you do on Netflix and iTunes," Rosch added.

Symantec also added that if customers were not satisfied with the new cloud-based service, it would offer them a 100 per cent virus-free money-back guarantee.