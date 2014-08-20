New ransomware charges an early bird special to unlock your files

PandaLabs has discovered a new strain of ransomware which it is calling Trj/Crypdef.A. The new variant works like other forms of ransomware in that it locks infected computers and encrypts a user’s files before demanding a ransom to get control back.

The ransom demand says "By purchasing a license from us, we are able to rescue your files 100% guaranteed for a very low early bird price of only $300". Don’t think $300 is a bargain? Well, in five days the demand goes up to $600, and after ten days it will cost you $1,000 to unlock your system and restore your files.

$300 is £180.

Payment is by Bitcoin only and the demand helpfully tells victims to check the current price of the virtual currency using www.bitcoinaverage.com before making a payment.

As always, the best way to avoid this threat and others like it is by ensuring your operating system is up to date, and that you’re running a good antivirus program. Avoid opening email messages and files from unknown sources or visiting potentially unsafe web pages.