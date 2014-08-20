Nokia Lumia 530 to arrive for £60 at start of September

Nokia has announced when its new budget wonder, the Lumia 530, will be available in the UK, along with pricing details.

The Lumia 530 didn't quite make an August launch as we had hoped, but it is due to land in the UK in the first week of September – on 4 September to be precise.

The good news is the price is even lower than we thought it would be given that it was initially announced with a €85 price tag – over in the UK, the device will set you back as little as £60. That really is a budget offering for those who want a taste of Windows Phone 8.1.

As you'd expect for a wallet-friendly phone, the specs aren't eye-watering, but they are solid enough for the price bracket. We're talking a 4in screen with a resolution of 854 x 480, driven by a quad-core Snapdragon 200 running at 1.2GHz and 512MB of RAM, plus 4GB of storage (and microSD support for expansion).

A 5 megapixel camera is on board, plus there's a 1430mAh battery, and the handset is 11.7mm thick. You get 15GB of free cloud storage, too.

Perhaps phones at this level will help pick up some of the slack for Microsoft's mobile OS, as the latest smartphone market share figures we've seen put it at just 2.5 per cent of the market, slipping from 3.4 per cent the previous year.