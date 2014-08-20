Samsung Galaxy Tab 4 Nook edition goes on sale for $179

Samsung and Barnes & Noble have finally taken the wrapping off the Samsung Galaxy Tab 4 Nook edition that offers bundles of content on the first-ever Android tablet optimised for reading.

Related: Can the Samsung Galaxy Tab 4 Nook save Barnes & Noble’s eBook brand?

The slate offers all the features of the Galaxy Tab 4 and is being dubbed the “first-ever full-featured Android tablet optimised for reading” thanks to the presence of pre-installed Nook apps and homescreen shortcuts.

Samsung’s latest slate doesn’t differ a huge amount compared to the Galaxy Tab 4 and has a 7in display with a 1,280 x 800 pixel resolution that produces a 216ppi pixel density. It has 8GB of onboard memory that can be expanded to 32GB with a microSD card and Barnes & Noble offers no further details on the chip or RAM inside the slate.

Anyone that chooses to spend the $199 [£119] to get the tablet gets an instant rebate of $20 [£12] to bring the price down and Barnes & Noble claims that it also comes with over $200 [£120] worth of free content.

This includes three bestsellers from Nook’s catalogue of books, n single episode from three different TV shows, four 14-day magazine subscriptions, and $5 [£3] of credit to spend in the Nook store.

The only change to what is on the screen when the tablet boots up is that Nook’s apps and colour scheme dominate the slate and it gives easy access to content on the tablet as well as what is available in the Nook store.

Both black and white models are available now in the US and its success will be judged on whether it triggers Barnes & Noble’s notoriously sluggish revenues.