SanDisk Ultra II SSD launched with enhanced SSD Dashboard

SanDisk has announced a new SSD solution with a range of capacities from 120GB upwards, and an enhanced SSD Dashboard.

The SanDisk Ultra II SSD, which is based on X3 NAND Flash technology, offers claimed sequential read speeds of up to 550MB/s and write speeds of up to 500MB/s. SanDisk has also incorporated nCache 2.0 tech which is a two-tiered caching architecture that helps on performance and endurance fronts. The Ultra II SSD is also shock resistant.

The improved SSD Dashboard displays performance stats at a glance, and also available firmware updates, along with advice on how to keep the drive running along at peak performance levels. Live chat help and email-based support is available from the dash.

Dinesh Bahal, VP of retail product marketing at SanDisk, commented: "We live in an era where we expect to have information at our fingertips anytime, anywhere, with technology that keeps us connected to both our personal and work lives on devices that won't fail. The new SanDisk Ultra II SSD, together with the improved SSD Dashboard, provides consumers with an easy, affordable way to ensure that their PC can keep pace with their increasingly connected, information-driven lifestyle."

Related: SanDisk unveils Optimus Max 4TB SAS SSD for data centres

The drives come with a three-year warranty, in capacities of 120GB, 240GB, 480GB and 960GB, with pricing running from 75 Euros (£60) through to 409 Euros (£325). The Ultra II SSD also comes with Apricorn's EZ GIG IV cloning software to help you get swiftly up and running with the image of an old drive.