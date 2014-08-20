Snapchat Discovery to offer self-deleting news and TV clips?

Snapchat is about to add TV footage, news reports and adverts to its repertoire of self-deleting content, according to rumours.

The new service, dubbed Snapchat Discovery, could launch as early as this November, if sources in touch with the Wall Street Journal prove to be accurate.

It is believed that 12 media companies, ranging from magazines, newspapers and broadcasters, have held meetings with the company to discuss providing content.

However, it has not yet been confirmed if Snapchat Discovery will be a stand-alone app or a part of the existing platform.

Over 700 million photos are sent using Snapchat each day, which are then automatically deleted after a set period of time. The app recently added the option of including text chat alongside each image.

Snapchat was launched in 2011 and has gone on to amass an estimated 30 million active users, making it one of the most popular messaging apps.

It was reported that last year, Evan Spiegel, the app's creator, turned down a $3 billion (£1.8 billion) bid for the company from Facebook.

Following Snapchat's success, a number of similar apps have been released. The dating app, Tinder, has launched its own self-destructing messaging feature, called Moments, while Facebook launched its own Slingshot platform earlier this year.

The app has not been without controversy, however, and admitted to leaking sensitive information about more than 4 million users back in January.