Steve Ballmer leaves Microsoft board, manages to keep from blubbing this time

Having left his post as CEO of Microsoft six months ago, Steve Ballmer today further cut his ties with the company. In a letter to Satya Nadella, he explains that it would be "impractical" to continue to serve on the board of directors. The decision comes after the purchase of the LA Clippers, and Ballmer's letter makes reference to "the start of the NBA season" meaning that his "departure from the board is effective immediately". But Steve is not cutting the umbilical cord entirely; he remains a shareholder and wants to keep his hand in to some extent.
The heart-warmingly friendly letter praises Nadella's drive and vision at the top of Microsoft, and it's clear that Ballmer is still deeply passionate about the company he leaves behind:
The full letter can be seen on the Microsoft website, along with Nadella's reply. The current CEO manages to use the "mobile-first, cloud-first world" mantra just once, compared to Ballmer's twice:
Nadella is now firmly in control of the good ship Microsoft, but it will be interesting to see how much, if any, influence, Ballmer manages to wield after taking yet another step away.
Photo credit: docstockmedia / Shutterstock