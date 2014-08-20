The Last of Us: Remastered fires up PS4 sales with roaring week one trade

The Last of Us: Remastered has blazed onto the PS4, racking up an impressive tally of sales as next-gen fans the world over clamour to experience Joel and Ellie's epic tale of apocalyptic survival in eye-popping 1080p.

Within just one week of global sales, the remastered version of The Last of Us has cleared 632,000 copies worldwide.

It's not only proved that there's a market for young games (The Last of Us on PS3 is barely a year old) to transition to next-gen consoles, but its boosted interest in the already popular PS4.

Sales of Sony's PS4 are up by 50 per cent (or 178 thousand units) thanks to the launch of the Last of Us: Remastered. Somewhere, Shuhei Yoshida is doing cartwheels.

The game's booming sales also mean that in just one week of opening trade, The Last of Us: Remastered has earned the accolade "third biggest game on PS4." The only games to beat the genre-defining action-adventure are Ubisoft's Watch_Dogs (1.5 million copies sold) and Sony's Infamous: Second Son (700,000 copies sold.)

The Last of Us on PS3 was the undisputed smash hit of 2013, inhaling more awards and critical acclaim than you'd snort up spores without a mask. The game sold a whopping grand total of over 7 million copies, so in comparison this remastered version is just a drop in the profit pond.

Still, if you haven't played the Last of Us yet (and your reconnection from the Arctic to civilisation has gone smoothly), buying the remastered PS4 version is an absolute no-brainer.

Will you be buying the Last of Us: Remastered? We're curious - let us know by answering our poll below.