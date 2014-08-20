Three is now selling Samsung Galaxy S5 Mini

Three has announced that it's now stocking the Samsung Galaxy S5 Mini, the smaller version of Samsung's flagship.

The handset is available in-store and online, and as with all compact versions of flagships, it's pitched more cheaply, and is also good for those who want something that better slips into a pocket or handbag (and is easier to hold for smaller hands, for that matter).

Tariffs start from £26 per month (with a £29 upfront charge for the handset), and with that you get 600 minutes, all-you-can-eat texts, and 1GB of data. For £29 per month, you can get that data allowance upped to 2GB. Push your budget to £35 per month with Three, and you'll receive all-you-can-eat across the board – calls, data and texts. (It's also worth noting that if you're in a 4G supported area, you get superfast surfing with Three for no extra charge).

If you want to grab the handset off contract, it'll set you back £350.

As for the S5 Mini itself, the core specs of the handset include a 4.5in AMOLED screen with a resolution of 1280 x 720, a 1.4GHz quad-core CPU, and 1.5GB of RAM, with an 8 megapixel rear camera. It comes with similar goodies to the full-fat Galaxy S5, such as dust and water resistance, a heart rate monitor, and an extended battery life mode (which works very well on the S5).

Three is busy pushing various extra benefits for customers recently, with the operator having dropped roaming charges in 16 countries now, and it'll also unlock a smartphone from its network for free.