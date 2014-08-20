Today’s tech: App bubble set to burst, EU fights back at Google and Gartner says consumer 3D printing isn’t coming anytime soon

Not 'appy

The app bubble: Researchers say it's about to burst

Microsoft, Google and Apple have touted amazing growth in the quantity of apps developed and in the revenue from sales of them. However, a Deloitte report has found that the average number of apps downloaded a month has dropped from 2.3 per person to 1.8 per person and the number that don't download any apps at all has grown from 20 to 31 per cent.

Similar studies show that a large proportion of people who get a new smartphone simply download the apps they like and then stop. This data also shows that older smartphone users tend to download fewer apps than younger ones.

What's Google's favourite flower? Forget-me NOT

EU justice commissioner hits back at Google on "right to be forgotten"

Martine Reicherts, the EU's caretaker commissioner for justice, has struck back at tech companies' (Google and Wikipedia) claims that the "right to be forgotten" violates people's freedom of expression.

Reicherts said, "A sober analysis of the ruling shows that it does in fact not elevate the right to be forgotten to a 'super right' trumping other fundamental rights, such as the freedom of expression. This ruling does not give the all-clear for people or organisations to have content removed from the web simply because they find it inconvenient."

There's a reason they aren't called "3D sprinters"

Gartner puts a dampener on the consumer 3D printing hype

Gartner announced today that "consumer" 3D printing is still a decade away, blaming the complications behind the process of 3D printing and the costs involved.

However the report did find that in the next "two to five years" prosthetic limbs and other medical devices will enter the mainstream. Those who dream of towering skyscrapers being built by 3D printers will have to wait even longer: "macro 3D printing of large structures...are more than 10 years away from mainstream adoption." Don't hold your breath.