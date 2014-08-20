Twitter suspends accounts sharing images of James Foley's beheading

Twitter has announced that it is suspending the accounts of any users sharing graphic images relating to the death of American journalist James Foley.

CEO of the microblogging site, Dick Costolo, announced in a tweet this morning that any members portraying Foley's beheading by the Islamic State would be removed from the site.

Many users have already complained about the disturbing imagery posted on their news feeds without warning.

Late last night, insurgents from the Islamic State (formerly known as ISIL) released a video that appears to depict the beheading of US journalist James Foley, who went missing while reporting in Syria in 2012.

The video, called "A Message To America," was uploaded to social media websites and blames the US Government's recent air strikes on Iraq for Foley's death.

Foley had been reporting on the Middle East for five years prior to his kidnapping. The end of the video also claims to show another missing journalist, Steven Sotloff, whose life is dependent on the US co-operating with the terrorists.

While the video has yet to be verified, sources admit that is likely to be genuine.

Foley's family and many others have asked that users do not watch or share the footage of the journalist's death so as to not promote the terrorists' propaganda campaign.

Other users, however, have claimed that the media blackout merely conceals the reality of the atrocities being carried out by the Islamic State.

James Foley was one of an estimated 30 journalists who have gone missing while reporting on the Syrian civil war.