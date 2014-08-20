Workshare to offer Microsoft Office 365 integration

Workshare has today announced its integration with Microsoft Office 365, enabling increased productivity through enhanced collaboration tools.

The incorporation of Workshare's Professional 9 software will help companies in the legal sector to meet the demand for cloud-based applications.

Read more: Raspberry Pi and Workshare hook up to teach coding skills to youngsters

CIO at Clyde & Co, Chris White, explained that the closer integration will benefit law firms that need to work on the move.

"Workshare's integration with Office 365 is a major milestone for legal firms who need to consolidate the applications and systems they use, while meeting the needs of legal professionals who need to be more productive both in the office and outside," he said.

Approximately 96 per cent of those who work in the legal profession require access to content while outside the office, and hence there is a growing need for firms to provide desktop, as well as mobile and cloud-first tools.

By providing Office 365 users closer integration with Workshare, companies can experience faster turnaround on documents, by allowing staff to access their files securely from any device.

"Workshare has a long history of supporting Microsoft's Office suite and now our application is Office 365 ready," commented Anthony Foy, CEO at Workshare. "A high percentage of Microsoft's enterprise customers are already using Office 365 and require secure collaboration capabilities. In providing secure comparison and metadata removal functionality, our joint offering will be hugely beneficial in helping these companies transition to the cloud as efficiently and effectively as possible."

Read more: Microsoft hikes up Office 365 prices

The new integration is currently being demoed at the ILTA conference in Nashville, Tennessee until the 21 August.