Daily tech deals: Microsoft Surface 2 reduced to £259

Microsoft's refreshed Surface tablet is well-built and boasts Ultrabook-class components in an innovative form factor. It was also "well-expensive," but now thanks the thrifty folks at Currys you can pick one up for just £259

The Surface 2's RRP is normally £359, meaning this will save you a not-too-shabby £100.

For that, you get a 10.6in tablet based around the Windows 8 operating system. 32GB of storage and 2GB of RAM means means the Surface 2 offers a speedy browsing experience too.

Also, Unlike a tablet running a mobile operating system, the Surface 2 will run all the Windows programs you've come to depend on, including third-party browsers like Google Chrome and any x86-programmed plug-in. That's a big plus.

A kickstand at the back means the Surface 2 has one of the most ergonomic designs on the market, and while the snap-on keyboard doesn't come with this deal, we'd definitely recommend one to get the full tablet / laptop experience.

For more information, check out our full review of the Surface 2, which scooped an ITProPortal Best Buy award.

Get the deal at Currys here.

As always, we strongly advise that you read our standard daily deals disclaimer should you have a purchase intent. These deals are not sponsored but are instead chosen solely because they represent, in our humble opinion, a cracking bargain.