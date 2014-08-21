Twitter trolls hit bum note with Gary Lineker over darkest day in his England career: Time to use the 'right to be forgotten'?

Ex-footballer and current Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker is the latest celebrity to hit out at Internet trolls.

The legendary former England, Leicester City and Barcelona striker has been subjected to a barrage of unsavoury comments from everybody's least favourite Twitter users of late, for an incident that happened over 20 years ago.

The story is fairly common knowledge now. Back in 1990, England were playing their opening game of the Italy World Cup against the Republic of Ireland.

Lineker, as he later admitted in an interview with Ian Payne on BBC Radio 5 Live, experienced one of the more unusual events of his playing career.

"I was not very well," he said. "I was poorly at half-time. I carried on. There was a ball that went down the left-hand side. I actually did try to tackle someone stretched, relaxed myself. I was fortunate it had rained that night so I could do something about it but it was messy.

"It just happened. I'll tell you what, I've never found so much space after that."

For years, Lineker has taken the stick that comes with such an incident with humour and grace. However, the sheer number of Twitter users bombarding him with abuse for what happened in that game has changed his outlook.

"Just on Twitter over the last few weeks whenever I tweet the reply is... Well, I won't say as it's a not pleasant expletive, but you can get the gist," he told BBC Newsbeat. "It was relatively funny at the start. It's now boring everybody with any degree of sense in their heads whatsoever, people are getting tired of it. It's just kids being silly."

He has now painstakingly started blocking people who continue the practice.

"It's quite time consuming blocking everyone," he admitted. "It really doesn't bother me at all, not in the slightest but I have a lot of mothers, a lot of children, a lot of respectful people that follow me. Do I want them to read them at the bottom of a tweet? Not really."

Unfortunately for Gary, if you type his name into the Google search bar, one of the first suggestions relates to the infamous incident. He might want to take a leaf out of Eden Hazard's book.

The Chelsea and Belgium attacker recently appealed to Google to remove all references to his worst performance at this year's World Cup, under the EU's "right to be forgotten" ruling.