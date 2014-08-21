Google asked to remove over 1 million search results a day, as online piracy war continues

Google is now processing more than one million removal requests a day from its search results as reports of copyright infringement gather pace.

The record number comes as copyright holders attempt to steer potential customers away from pirate sites, by sending the search engine DMCA takedown notices.

Since Google began making the data public, the takedown requests have rapidly increased in number. A few years ago, the company was receiving just a few dozen annually.

Last week, Google was asked to remove 7.8 million results, a record high and 10 per cent up on the previous week.

A graph put together by TorrentFreak, demonstrates the dramatic increase in removal requests.

On average, this means that the search engine is currently removing a result every 8 milliseconds, compared to one every six days in 2008.

Generally, Google has a good record for only removing genuine pirate sites, but as a manual review of all submitted requests is not possible, some sites with no copyrighted material are occasionally deleted.

While the Mountain View-based company claims it is doing all it can to address piracy concerns, Brad Buckles, executive vice president of anti piracy at RIAA, has suggested the banning of entire domains from search results.

"Every day produces more results and there is no end in sight. We are using a bucket to deal with an ocean of illegal downloading," he said.

The issue has become so prominent that the US government has intervened, with the House Judiciary Subcommittee scheduling a hearing on the DMCA takedown issue.

Unfortunately, with such a vast number of requests being submitted, it appears that a change of direction is needed to stem the tide, or the number of removal requests is likely to continue to rise.