IFA 2014: Samsung Smart TV welcomes Need for Speed Most Wanted and Skype HD video calls

Samsung Smart TV owners will soon be able to make Skype video calls through their TV sets as it readies a handful of new apps for IFA 2014 next month.

Related: Samsung Smart TVs made even smart with finger gestures

A total of four new games and apps are being released at the trade show with the update to Skype the only app alongside three games that include Need for Speed Most Wanted, Real Football 2014 and Golf Star.

The update to Skype means smart TVs with built-in cameras can be used to make full HD video calls and participate in group video calls as well as all the features that were available on the previous versions.

EA’s Need for Speed Most Wanted delivers the car racing experience that fans of the series have come to expect whereas Gameloft’s Real Football 2014 gives players the chance to create, play and manage football players and teams. Lastly Golf Star, created by Com2us, promises a “virtual reality golf experience” that includes techniques from golf pros and realistic graphics.

“At Gameloft, we are committed to offering high quality games for TV and mobile platforms – providing consumers the ultimate viewing experience,” added Hakyung Lee, Managing Director at Gameloft.

All three games are available through Samsung’s dedicated Games Panel and there are a number of options available when it comes to controlling what is happening on screen including Samsung Galaxy tablets and smartphones, the Samsung Gamepad, or Smart Control.

After the apps are unveiled at IFA 2014 in September they will be available to download for free around the world.

Related: Fire TV update issued by Amazon, with music too

Samsung’s games offering is likely to continue to grow in order to combat Amazon’s Fire TV set top box that has gaming at its heart and can be easily attached as a peripheral to Samsung Smart TV sets.