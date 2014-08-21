Intel produces online map to show best free Wi-Fi holiday spots in Europe

If you're off on holiday, then naturally enough one of the considerations these days is what sort of mobile coverage you can expect, particularly when it comes to data.

And free Wi-Fi – well, that's obviously a major boon when you're away in the UK or abroad, as then you don't have to rely upon your 3G allowance for browsing, or indeed worry about roaming charges when further afield.

So, if you're off somewhere sunny (or somewhere in this country, given the current weather), wouldn't it be handy to have an interactive map showing where free Wi-Fi is available across various European cities and locations?

Well, Intel has implemented such a map, and you can view it here.

If you're interested in the highlights, then the best connected country for free Wi-Fi abroad is actually France. If you're going on holiday at home here in the UK, Intel notes that Leeds offers excellent free Wi-Fi, and both Glasgow and Edinburgh do also.

If you go to the map and explore a location in detail, you can find links which show the exact nature of the public Wi-Fi coverage offered. For example, look up Leeds and you'll find that: "Thanks to a collaboration between Virgin Media Business and Leeds City Council free Wi-Fi is now available on Briggate and Millennium Square".

According to Intel, the top six UK cities where the best free Wi-Fi is available in terms of the most popular UK holiday destinations are: Edinburgh, Glasgow, Birmingham, Leeds, Bristol and Belfast in that order.