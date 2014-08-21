Career focused professionals opt for the Startup Institute

Do you yearn for a career in an exciting startup? Are you at a point of transition in your career? Are you struggling to make the contacts to get out of your current role?

The Startup Institute, a career accelerator for people looking to work in startups or early-stage technology companies, has announced that instructors from Yelp, Twitter and citysocializer on board.

The initiative has also signed partnerships with Boughtbymany, Episode1, MassChallenge and Pivotal Labs for its inaugural London course.

Starting on 6 October, the course offers students access to instructors and mentors, including Katyi Sullivan at Yelp, Jana Sievers at Twitter, and Zack Davidovich at citysocializer. Those signed up can expect to acquire skills in technical marketing, web development, product and design, and sales and account management.

The Startup Institute's partners will also give classes to the new cohort, each gaining access to the assembled pool of graduate talent in return.

Nine out of 10 students of the oversubscribed course find a job within three months of graduating from the programme. With a price tag of £3000 and odds like that, it's unsurprising that would-be students are clamouring for a place.

This is the second European appearance of the Startup Institute, Berlin having hosted classes over summer 2014 where students worked with Delivery Hero, Babbel and Locafox to build careers in startups in the German capital.

"Finding the right talent is a real issue for tech startups in the capital and is a serious threat to London's long-term position as the leading startup hub in Europe," said Katarina Jones, associate director of Startup Institute in London.

"Business leaders and policymakers across the UK need to recognise the role of startups in our economy and ensure we're producing a workforce fit to drive forward these emerging businesses."

Startup Institute also runs courses in Boston and Chicago. Applications are still open for the London programme.