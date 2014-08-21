Jump in, not over: Advertisers must embrace new technology to reach out to the ‘skip generation’

Advertising has become too linear; that's not a general assertion, it's plain to see. Take TV advertising for example. Ever since the birth of the 'live pause' function with the launch of Sky+ in 2002, UK viewers have been systematically cutting TV adverts out of their lives. Lots of TV services now offer the ability to pause live TV as standard, including the main competitors to Sky+, Freeview+ and Virgin's V+.

Even Alan Sugar's troubled YouView project has recognised that without the ability to pause live TV their offering simply won't cut the mustard. TV viewers never have to watch another ad thanks to the proliferation of digital video recorders, on-demand, catch up services and a range of subscription and streaming services.

The internet is rife with ad skipping with almost 60 per cent of pre roll ads skipped altogether. Advertisement skipping in video cost the ad industry £44 billion this year alone, and it's getting worse.

The demand for "on demand"

This generation's viewing habits present a problem for advertisers; TV viewers are now keenly aware that they don't have to sit through the ad breaks anymore. The "skip generation" of viewers are inadvertently fighting back against traditional advertising through the use of technology. Advertising funds the majority of TV content, and if that source of revenue is lost in unwatched adverts, it could significantly impact the quality of the programming we all watch.

There's been a seismic shift in viewing habits, and it's crucial that advertisers "catch up" with their audience. On demand, streaming, live pausing and other methods of ad-skipping aren't going away. Research released earlier this year by the BBC revealed that a quarter of its viewers are now watching programmes using catch-up services rather than when programmes originally air. Indeed, the internationally popular Sherlock saw a staggering 3.5 million additional viewers watch the show via the iPlayer or through a recording.

Advertisers have also had to contend with the massive growth in popularity of streaming services like Netflix and Amazon Prime Instant. Netflix has achieved critical and commercial success with its original programming, as shown by the triumphant return of flagship series House of Cards. The success of House of Cards, along with other Netflix original series such as Orange is the New Black, Hemlock Grove and Lilyhammer, show that we're increasingly opting to watch TV on our own terms.

Amazon Prime Instant is now tempting new audiences with Steven Spielberg's Extant, another multi-million dollar original that's bypassed the TV circuit.

Advertisers' uphill battle

Advertising has historically been quick to adapt to the ever-changing technological landscape, as shown by the rapidly rising revenues that are being poured into digital and mobile advertising. Unfortunately, TV advertisers just haven't kept up with the changing viewing habits of the audience.

It's crucial that advertisers listen to what the audience is making abundantly clear and find a way to reach their target audience on their own terms. Rather than regarding the growth of new technology and the change in the audiences' viewing habits as the barrier, advertisers need to embrace the opportunity that new technology provides.

Advertising doesn't have to be, and shouldn't be, intrusive. Brands need to be able to reach their target audience in a contextually relevant, native way that doesn't intrude upon the audiences' viewing experience. Technology has enabled viewers to skip ads, and can now put brands back in the one place where people are still engaged; the spotlight of content. Not around the content; in it, right there with the laughter and tears, the one place brands can't be ignored and where they are at home.

Using native in-video techniques, brands can target specific audiences with contextually, geographically and emotionally relevant products and services by digitally integrating them into appropriate content. However, ensuring that each integration meets all three of these criteria requires a balance of technology scale and human contextualisation. That balance is now establishing a new cutting edge of native, in-video advertising.

Instead of brands searching for their own relevance by creating their own narratives in short-form 30 second spots and long-form branded content, native advertising enables brands to participate in ready-made stories with ready-made audiences.

Listen to the consumers

As consumers, we know that we must be advertised to, but it's important that advertisers work with the available technology to give us a seamless viewing experience whilst promoting the interests of the brands they represent. Boosting advertising revenue can and should work hand-in-hand with an enhanced and uninterrupted viewing experience, and technology now affords the ability to do both.

The current culture, with its abundance of time-saving technology, promotes a more efficient, faster consumption of content, which has given birth to a generation of consumers that are, for want of a better word, impatient. The MTV generation had vast attention spans compared to today's connected audiences in which we now go out of their way to consume things as quickly as we possibly can. It's important that ads add value to the content, rather than just get in the way.

Mark Popkiewicz is the CEO of Mirriad