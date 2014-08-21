LG announces L Fino and L Bello budget smartphones

LG has given us a first look at two new lower-priced handsets which the company is going to officially unveil at IFA 2014.

While no exact pricing was talked about at this stage, the L Fino and L Bello are targeted at first-time smartphone buyers in emerging 3G markets and teens, so will be wallet-friendly and, naturally enough, won't have blazing specs.

A quad-core processor is on board both devices, though, albeit a 1.2GHz effort in the case of the Fino, and 1.3GHz with the Bello. The Fino comes with a 4.5in 800 x 480 display, whereas the Bello is a bigger 5in handset although the resolution is almost the same at 854 x 480 (which means it's actually not as sharp at 196ppi, compared to the Fino's 207ppi). Neither handset will be particularly sharp, anyway.

Both are backed by 1GB of RAM, and 4GB of storage in the case of the Fino, with a slightly more generous 8GB on the Bello.

Other Fino specs include an 8 megapixel camera coupled with a VGA front-facer, and a 1,900mAh battery. The device is 11.9mm thick and comes with Android 4.4.2 KitKat.

The Bello also has an 8 megapixel camera but adds in autofocus, and has a slightly higher quality 1 megapixel front-facer. It's a tad trimmer at 10.7mm thick, but runs the same OS.

The camera is one of the key features for teenagers and first-time smartphone buyers, which is why LG has put a solid emphasis on the snapper, and related features including "touch & shoot" whereby users can tap anywhere on the display to focus and shoot in a single move.

The phones also carry LG's Knock Code feature for added security when it comes to unlocking your handset via a "knock" pattern on the display.

Dr. Jong-seok Park, CEO of the LG Mobile, commented: "With their competitive specs and accessible pricing, we have high hopes for the L Fino and L Bello to continue our successful expansion into emerging markets. Our newest L Series smartphones represent the best of LG in design, hardware and UX as well as our commitment to bringing best smartphone experience to 3G customers as many as possible."

Both phones will initially be introduced in Latin America, with a European launch to follow.