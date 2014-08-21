Microsoft confirms Surface Pro 3 with Red Type Cover is a Microsoft Store exclusive

Microsoft’s Surface Pro 3 finally gets its UK release this time next week and to celebrate the seven-day countdown it has disclosed details of an exclusive cover only available from the company’s store.

The tablet can now be ordered with an exclusive red Type Cover that can only be acquired through the Microsoft Store and clips on to the highly anticipated tablet that has been dubbed a true laptop replacement by the firm.

Each Type Cover costs an extra £109.99 on top of the tablet itself and offers users the chance to turn the tablet into a laptop in just seconds with purple, blue and black available in addition to red.

The Surface Pro 3, which was unveiled earlier this summer, comes with a 12in display and there are a number of different Intel Core i3, i5 and i7 processor options available plus each one has either 64GB, 128GB, 256GB or 512GB of onboard memory, and 4GB or 8GB of RAM.

Microsoft started selling the Surface Pro 3 over in the US, Canada and Japan way back in June and there is currently no indication on how well sales are going, of a tablet that the company hopes will trigger a new period of growth.

Apple’s iPad currently tops the tablet market with a 32.5 per cent share and analysts don’t have Microsoft in the top five manufacturers when it comes to the sector due to the woeful sales numbers posted by earlier Surface tablet incarnations.

When it does go on sale next week the tablet’s pricing starts at £639 for the base model that has an Intel i3 chip, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage and the most expensive option retails at a whopping £1,649.