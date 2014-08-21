Research finds 70 per cent of consumers will own an in-home IoT device by 2019

Acquity Group (part of Accenture Interactive) has just released the findings of its 2014 State of the Internet of Things Study, and the headline fact is that the firm estimates 69 per cent of consumers will own an in-home IoT (Internet of Things) device come the year 2019.

Looking nearer to hand, by the end of 2015, 13 per cent of consumers (2,000 US consumers were surveyed, incidentally) will have at least one IoT device in their home, such as a thermostat from the likes of Nest, or home security camera. Only 4 per cent own a device like this right now, so that's a tripling up of ownership by the end of next year.

When it comes to the broader market of connected devices outside the home, wearables like smartwatches and fitness bands are expected to double up in terms of ownership in the next year.

22 per cent of those surveyed either already own a fitness wearable, or are planning to buy one by 2015 – and 43 per cent said they are going to make a purchase in the next five years.

We've already heard a similar story this morning from a different source: Smartwatches and fitness bands set for explosive growth though to 2018. And indeed, as with the previous article, smart clothing and specs like Google Glass are expected to be least popular, with only 3 per cent adoption predicted in the next year, and 14 to 16 per cent within five years.

Acquity also pointed to the spread from early tech-savvy adopters to the general populace before the decade is out, as even 78 per cent of those who were bracketed in the "late adopters" category said they'll purchase a smart home device by 2019.

Jay Dettling, president of Acquity Group, commented: "These digital devices present major opportunities for improving a brand's customer experience for a range of consumers. Our data reveals that it's not only tech enthusiasts who are interested in these kinds of products, but late adopters who also express interest in buying them."