Star Wars style holograms are heading to your smartphone

The original Star Wars movies are packed with iconic scenes and futuristic technology, such as the moment when R2-D2 projects a hologram recording of Princess Leia into thin air for Obi-Wan Kenobi. Forget FaceTime and Skype, this is how we should be communicating with each other in the 21st century.

A little over three decades after Star Wars first hit the cinemas, hologram technology is slowly beginning to edge its way from the realms of science fiction and into science fact and it may not be long until we're able to project holograms straight from our mobile phones.

WhichVoIP has put together a stylish infographic looking at some of the most exciting hologram devices currently in development, and exploring the technology behind them, and their capabilities. That Star Wars inspired the people developing this future advancement is in no doubt - two of the companies profiled are named after Princess Leia herself.

It’s an interesting read, and covers tech that’s available today, next year, in the near future, and beyond.

I just hope by the time they figure out a way to put a holographic projector in their devices, smartphone makers will also have found a way to give us all better battery life..