Tour the wilderness of Iceland without leaving your desk with Google maps

Iceland is an island that lays in the middle of the Atlantic between Norway and Greenland, thought to have first been populated by Celtic monks.

It's also a stark landscape, dotted with volcanoes and geysers, that give it a certain beauty and savagery.

If it happens to be on your bucket list of places to see, and the trip isn't in your budget at the moment, fear not - Google Maps can give you a glimpse of the country. The search giant has unveiled its latest use of Street View, and this one treks across Iceland.

All of the iconic images from the nation are here. There the Golden Circle in the southern area, which contains the spectacular Gullfoss Waterfall.

There's the geyser area that includes Strokkur, which erupts with regularity every five to ten minutes. There are also other waterfalls, along with national heritage sites.

Google concludes the announcement with an invitation. "So start your virtual exploration now - and it's OK if, like Markley, exhaustion sets in and you need to take a nap in the middle. We - and Iceland's astonishing natural beauty - will be waiting", says Street View program manager Deanna Yick.