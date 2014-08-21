Transform backup and recovery from being reactive to adaptive

When it comes to protecting their data, organisations have to keep pace with increased volumes, diverse formats and complexity, "-as-a-service" offerings such as SaaS, PaaS and IaaS, as well as bring your own device (BYOD).

So how can organisations manage without slowing their organisation down with complicated data management, backup and recovery techniques? What is certain is that shifting data centre requirements will force organisations to re-assess their backup and recovery systems and strategies.

The growth in the volume and variety of unstructured data in enterprises has created a need for secure, reliable and cost-efficient data storage infrastructures. Organisations also want to automate the usual time-consuming processes of data backup, data replication and data archiving.

However, choosing the right data storage and backup system to match the business is not an easy decision. Organisations must be sure they are making the right investment for the long term, by looking at ways to accommodate growing storage needs, as well as addressing data protection requirements to guard business operations and meet compliance requirements. Companies must demand data management systems with the flexibility to adapt to changing business needs, and they require easy to manage and affordable systems that can be modified, and which are not locked into the whims of any particular vendor.

As data management is part of a rapidly changing technology roadmap, the solution providers that are needed are those that can work with heterogeneous storage, data protection and system recovery technologies, and which can accommodate multiple connectivity protocols. Backup decisions are best made when they are based on application priority and criticality, instead of taking a blanket approach that treats all data equally, backing up everything forever.

Ideally, backup and recovery solutions will integrate deeply with applications and storage infrastructure to provide the most optimised backup and restore service, based on each specific business priority. This is especially crucial for mission critical applications with built-in high availability, such as SAP HANA, Oracle, Microsoft Exchange and Microsoft SQL Server.

Applications such as these also require integration to guarantee transactional consistency to ensure the highest level of recoverability. With deep integration with the underlying backup-related hardware, organisations can deliver the most efficient backup by putting minimal impact on live applications, and instantly recover data and applications in mission critical environments.

There is a need for a new adaptive backup and recovery (ABR) approach, which must have four key elements - prioritisation, prediction, recommendation and automation - to achieve improved business resiliency, visibility and control, and maximum resource efficiency.

Adaptive backup

However, after having considered all that, it is still difficult for organisations to predict and adapt their backup and recovery systems in response to business needs. A major provider that can help them is HP, which recently launched its HP Adaptive Backup and Recovery offering, which includes real-time predictive analytics to optimise backup and recovery, and which also helps organisations to adapt to application and infrastructure changes.

HP Adaptive Backup and Recovery improves business continuity by eliminating risks of data loss and downtime. Based on the premise that backup should be adaptive, dynamic and self-aware, HP Adaptive Backup and Recovery solutions empower organisations to overcome complexity with simple, intuitive, collaborative and real-time data protection.

David Jones, the general manager for enterprise data protection at HP, says, "HP is reinventing the data protection market by including deep analytics, collaboration, enterprise, cloud and mobility capabilities - resulting in a backup offering that transforms the data centre from a reactive to a proactive operation."

Three solutions form the HP Adaptive Backup and Recovery package. These are a unique predictive analytics application called HP Backup Navigator, the HP Data Protector Management Pack and breakthrough performance updates to HP Data Protector 9.0.

The technology can deliver insights that enable IT administrators to optimise the allocation of backup resources, resulting in reduced errors, recovery time and overall costs, and greatly improved business continuity, according to the company. HP Backup Navigator offers a dynamic, interactive "drill down" graphical dashboard, powered by real-time operational analytics, to deliver actionable insight for historical, current and future performance.

It also includes collaborative, enhanced social media capabilities. Automated report creation and sharing allows different teams of data centre administrators within an organisation to automatically share their backup policies and analytics dashboards. And real-time, predictive analytics enables businesses to anticipate issues.

HP Data Protector Management Pack enables organisations to centrally monitor and report on the health, performance and availability of the entire HP Data Protector environment. It enables IT administrators to view the whole HP Data Protector infrastructure, to visually check the status of all the clients and devices within the environment.

It allows IT administrators to get alerts and notifications and proactively take actions to resolve issues in the backup environment.

HP Data Protector 9.0 offers enhancements that build upon HP's flagship adaptive, self-aware backup and recovery solution, to support improved integration with HP storage systems and with data storage and management systems from the likes of VMware and EMC.

