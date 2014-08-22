Apple iPhone 6 suppliers scramble for screens before smartphone release

A problem with Apple's supply chain could see the iPhone 6 smartphone launch pushed back due to a scramble to get enough screens ready for the phone's release.

Reuters has reported that the need for a redesign of a key component has interrupted panel production ahead of next month's expected launch.

Supply chain sources have said that it's uncertain whether the setback could lead to a shortage of smartphones available at the phone's launch.

Apple, based in Cupertino, California, has arranged a media event for 9 Sept, which many expect to contain an unveiling of both the new 4.7in and 5.5in iPhone 6 variants – both of which outsize the 4in iPhone 5S and 5C.

The supply chain sources explained that the production setback was caused by the need to revise the phone's backlight, which lights the screen. Apple had, one source said, tried to reduce the phone's thickness even further by cutting back to a single layer of backlight film, rather than the standard two for the 4.7in model – the first of the two to go into production.

The super slim backlight configuration wasn't bright enough though, resulting in time lost.

Production has resumed and is steaming forward to make up for the snag, the sources added.