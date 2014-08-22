Daily Deals: Samsung Galaxy Tab 3 7in 8 GB

The 8 GB Samsung Galaxy Tab 3 7in Wi-Fi tablet puts exceptionally powerful performance, easy usability and gorgeous graphics at your fingertips.

Offered by PC World for only £99, this light and portable device bridges the gap between your mobile and laptop.

The tablet packs a 1.2 GHz Dual Core processor with 1 GB of RAM and 8 GB of hard drive space.

The device is also equipped with 3 MP and 1.3 MP cameras to take great hi-res photos and videos while you're out and about, or conduct video calls with satisfying brightness and clarity.

For more details and to get the deal, click here.

As always, we strongly advise that you read our standard daily deals disclaimer should you have a purchase intent. These deals are not sponsored but are instead chosen solely because they represent, in our humble opinion, a cracking bargain.