Dropbox's head designer, Soleio, leaves company

Dropbox's high-profile head designer, Soleio, has announced that he will be leaving the cloud storage company.

In a Facebook post, he wrote, "Today marks my last day as a full-time Dropboxer. I'm transitioning back to serving as a company advisor over the coming month."

Confirming the move, a Dropbox PR spokeswoman said that Soleio would continue to assist the firm across several initiatives. Although the departure has come as something of a surprise to those outside the company, the spokeswoman confirmed that Gentry Underwood has been leading the design team for the last three months in preparation for Soleio's exit.

Underwood arrived at Dropbox via its acquisition of Mailbox, where he was CEO and co-founder, and previously worked as head of consumer products.

Soleio, who typically goes by just his first name, has been responsible for a number of Dropbox's key initiatives. Leading a team of around 40, he spearheaded features such as the Carousel photo app and helped to create enterprise apps to compete with Google, Microsoft and smaller firms like Quip.

Prior to joining Dropbox, Soleio was a designer at Facebook and is credited with creating its iconic "Like" button. He left the social network in 2011 and joined Dropbox a year later to work on creating consumer apps.

Soleio announced in his Facebook post that, after his departure from Dropbox is finalised, he will begin focusing on designing education reform.