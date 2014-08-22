Google Drive for Work boasts over 1,800 weekly signups

Google’s Drive for Work storage product is seeing 1,800 new businesses sign up every week as enterprises continue to come around to the secure storage and collaboration option that it offers.

A blog post by Scott Johnston, director of product management at Google Drive, explained that the $10 [£6] per user per month package has been popular across a number of industries since it was launched just two months ago.

“Today more than 1,800 businesses sign up for Drive for Work each week. Customers like WeddingWire are taking advantage of the full capabilities of Drive for Work to help provide their employees with the collaboration and file sharing tools they need on any device, whether they’re in the office or on the road,” Johnston stated.

Travis Perkins, a major construction company, uses Drive for Work to store and share some 1.3 million documents across teams based in thousands of locations and OVS has used it to streamline its supply-chain by sharing and syncing files across desktops, tablets and smartphones.

Johnston went on to explain the security that comes as standard with Drive for Work includes encryption for all files uploaded to Google Drive and covers files at rest on Google servers plus he went on to make a big play of its high level of reliability.

“Our reliability engineers monitor Google’s systems 24x7 in order to quickly identify and address any issues that might arise. Last year, Google Drive achieved 99.985 per cent availability, which averages to less than 90 minutes of disruption per year [our SLA guarantees 99.9 per cent], he added.

Google has already seen over 190 million people sign up Drive globally and that number will soar even further as more firms move into the cloud.