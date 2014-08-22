HP introduces new affordable options for the software-defined data centre

HP has updated its storage options for the software designed data centre [SDDC] that allows yet more companies to use it as the result of a range of newly integrated storage options.

Improving efficiency and control is at the heart of the update and to this end it now features StoreVirtual VSA as a storage option for HP Helion OpenStack and HP Helion OpenStack Community Edition. It has also enhanced HP StoreVirtual Storage hypervisor integration and released a new 4TB HP StoreOnce VSA licence to reduce backup costs by 86 per cent for small and remote sites.

It has added a new entry-level all-flash array that offers a much lower initial outlay for the same service as well as new options that make for faster adoption and deployment of storage solutions.

The SDDC implementation process has been simplified by HP with its StoreVirtual Virtual Storage Appliance [VSA] that is configured to support the deployment of any physical server or hypervisor-attached external storage.

To offer automated cloud services management, HP StoreVirtual Storage has an updated Cinder interface that brings with it OpenStack orchestration support and there is also a full-set of RESTful APIs.

Lastly, the new HP 3PAR StoreServ 7200 All-Flash Starter Kit that has a starting price of $35,000 [£21,100] and claims to be less than half the price of competing entry-level all-flash arrays.

“As customers move to the software-defined data center, they face gaps with legacy hardware-oriented storage,” said David Scott, senior vice president and general manager, HP Storage. “For increased agility, HP delivers software-defined storage via VSAs that optimize cost and all-flash, service-refined storage to optimize service levels—both orchestrated with common tools.”