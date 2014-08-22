Man jailed for nearly three years after pirating Fast And Furious 6

A British man has been jailed for nearly three years after recording Fast And Furious 6 from the back of a cinema in Walsall.

A judge in Wolverhampton sentenced Philip Danks to 33 months in prison after he uploaded footage of the film, which was subsequently downloaded 700,000 times.

This resulted in the loss of "millions of pounds" of revenue for the film's distributor, Universal Pictures, according to the Federation Against Copyright Theft (Fact).

The former boyfriend of Danks' sister, Michael Bell, was also sentenced to 120 hours of unpaid work, for the role he played in uploading the film.

Danks also attempted to sell illegal copies of the film via his Facebook profile, and earlier this month updated his friends about the criminal charges, writing, "Not loking [sic] good."

The judge also described Danks' behaviour as "bold, arrogant and cocksure."

A statement delivered by Det Sgt Rod Rose, of West Midlands Police, detailed the collaboration between the authorities and Fact.

"We assisted the Federation Against Copyright Theft throughout this case with search warrants, forcing entry to addresses and making arrests. We also supported with evidence recovery and interviewing suspects.

"Fraud comes in many guises and ultimately affects all of us."

The police also said Danks had continued to illegally distribute movies after his arrest last year.

Danks was apprehended after the authorities noted that he adopted the same username on a well-known pirate movie website and his Plenty of Fish dating profile.