Motorola Moto X+1 photo leaks ahead of 4 September unveil

Motorola’s next handset is seemingly on the way after the Moto X+1 showed up online in a selection of official looking images.

Related: Motorola Moto X+1 4K video recording gets YouTube recognition

Prolific rumour-monger @evleaks, who has recently retired, posted an image of two versions of the new device sitting side-by-side that showed it will be released on Verizon and come in black as well as white with a customised wooden cover.

The screen on the devices in the picture shows 17 September thus leading many to think that’s when it will be released, on the US network Verizon at the very least, and there is a stock version of Android KitKat running on the device.

On the back of the device there is an interesting round camera detailing that doesn’t seem to include a flash unless it is incorporated into the surround of the camera lens itself, speculates Pocket-Lint.

Rumours about the follow up to the Motorola X have been doing the rounds since as early as April and the specification is expected to include a 5.2in display with a 1,920 x 1,080 pixel resolution that results in a 423ppi pixel density.

Inside the outer shell there should be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 processor supplemented by 2GB of RAM and either 16GB or 32GB of storage. There are also rumours that the device’s 12-megapixel camera will be able to handle 4K video recording.

Related: Moto X+1 photo leaks ahead of Google I/O conference

Like many of its competitors Motorola is reportedly planning to release a line-up of new devices at the start of next month, 4 September to be exact, and it will be the first ones since it was taken over by Lenovo earlier this year.