Samsung Galaxy Alpha hitting the UK on 10 September

Samsung’s Galaxy Alpha is on the way to the UK after the company announced pre-orders are opening up next week ahead of its eventual release in the early part of September.

Related: Samsung unveils Galaxy Alpha smartphone with metal frame

A press release from Samsung confirmed that it can be pre-ordered through the Samsung e-store and selected partners from 28 August and those that do so can then pick it up from Samsung Experience Stores and the Samsung Store at Westfield Stratford City on 10 September.

Carphone Warehouse and Phones4u are among the other retailers that have been granted permission to sell the handset with customers able to snap it up from 12 September through those two plus a handful of other high street and online retailers.

“We’re delighted to introduce the Galaxy Alpha to the UK market, offering our customers a unique metal design that blends beauty with functionality,” said Ines van Gennip, Marketing Director, IT & Mobile Division, Samsung UK & Ireland. “Combining a stunning metal frame and ultra-slim, light weight design with the same powerful hardware and features you’d expect from a flagship Galaxy mobile device, the Galaxy Alpha is perfect for those that want style without compromising on performance.”

The Galaxy Alpha is in essence a metal-framed version of the Galaxy S5 with a slightly lower specification that includes a 4.7in display [1,280 x 720 resolution], octa-core processor, 2GB of RAM and a 12-megapixel camera.

Vodafone is another retailer that will be stocking the device in the UK and none of those selling the smartphone has detailed how much it costs or the tariffs that will be available.

Related: Samsung Galaxy Alpha available for pre-order…before the smartphone’s been officially announced

Samsung is hoping that the handset begins to help remedy its woes in the smartphone market that saw a drop in profit of 30 per cent and the Galaxy Alpha looks all set to face off with Apple’s iPhone 6 that is expected to see the light of day next month.