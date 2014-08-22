Samsung Galaxy Note 4 camera specs leaked

Some more information has emerged regarding the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Note 4 ahead of the phone's unveiling at the start of next month.

And the fresh details are all about the handset's camera, with plenty of gossip courtesy of sources who spoke to Sam Mobile.

Apparently the Galaxy Note 4 (prepare the usual pinch of salt with all this) will have a 16 megapixel Sony IMX240 camera sensor for the main rear snapper, and it will have optical image stabilisation (though that's pretty much expected for higher-end models these days).

It will also be capable of recording UHD video (3840 x 2160 resolution) at 30 frames per second.

As for the front-facer, again going with the trend these days, that will utilise a 3.7 megapixel sensor, as decent selfies are something of a selling point right now (not for us, mind, but we're not the mass market).

Cameras aren't just about hardware, and Samsung does have some nifty features and software touches planned for photos on the Note 4. One feature that may be on board the phablet is Side Touch, which is essentially a sensor on the side of the handset that just needs a quick touch to take a pic.

Read more: A closer look at the leaked Samsung Galaxy Note 4 images

Samsung is also expected to include a gesture shortcut to fire the camera straight up from the display being off, again in order to take swift pics – plus there'll be several new selfie modes (surprise, surprise) including "wide selfie" and "selfie alarm" (wide angle, and face detection and auto-focus, respectively).

Last week, the full tech spec of the Galaxy Note 4 was spilled, and indeed this stipulated a 16 megapixel camera, which ties up with this leak. The handset is expected to have a 5.7in display with a resolution of 2,560 x 1,440 pixels, powered by a Snapdragon 805 CPU. 4GB of RAM was also stated by the Indonesian retailer who posted the spec, but we're not so sure on this, and think 3GB is probably more likely.

At any rate, it's going to be a powerful handset, and both cameras look set to do the business.

You can check out all the latest rumours on the handset with our rolling live coverage here: Samsung Galaxy Note 4 design, specs and release rumours.