Gmail? More like See-though mail

Gmail app on Android smartphone hacked by US researchers

US researchers have managed to successfully hack into Gmail accounts in 92 per cent of cases. The researchers disguised malware as another app which allowed them access to a variety of apps.

A Google spokesperson had a sense of joviality about the findings saying "Third-party research is one of the ways Android is made stronger and more secure." Other apps affected by the hack included Newegg, Chase Bank, WebMD, H&R Block, Hotels.com and Amazon.

"Insert monkey based pun"

Monkey selfie row ends as US Copyright Office declares image public domain

The US Copyright Office has declared that despite the monkey taking a selfie of itself, the image is in the public domain. Photographer David Slater, who owned the camera, was also disappointed with the court's ruling.

Slater attempted to sue Wikipedia for £10,000 over the use of the image. He argued that because he owned the camera he owned the image, but the Copyright Office changed their regulations to state: "The Office will not register works produced by nature, animals or plants."

Knight Rider fantasy put on halt

Google's self-driving cars plan stopped in its tracks by new California ruling

Google's self-driving cars have had to slam on the brakes (ahem) after a decision by the California Department of Motor Vehicles that drivers need to take "immediate physical control" of a vehicle on public roads in an emergency or other situation.

The Google autonomous vehicles were being built without a steering wheel or pedal system. Courtney Hohne, spokesperson for Google, said, "With these additions, our safety drivers can test the self-driving features, while having the ability to take control of the vehicle if necessary."