Will Samsung’s Galaxy Note 4 have an ultrasonic cover to help visually impaired owners?

Samsung plans to release a special ultrasonic cover for its upcoming Galaxy Note 4 phablet that could assist visual impaired users that own the device.

Related: Samsung Galaxy Note 4 retail box appears to suggest 15 September release date

The phablet, which is expected to get its big unveil at IFA 2014 next month, will have the cover as an option, according to T3, and it works by emitting ultrasonic sound waves to detect objects that are nearby.

Samsung has gone for the ultrasound cover route before with a specialist skin for its Galaxy Core Advanced smartphone that didn’t sell particularly well over on these shores.

That cover worked by giving off a vibrating alert or a sound to warn phone owners when an object was close and it’s still unclear whether an ultrasonic cover for the Galaxy Note 4 would work in the same way.

One thing the case did add to the Galaxy Core Advanced was a 1in sized prong on the top of the smartphone and if this is still the case with the Galaxy Note 4, it would add even more size to the already considerably large phablet.

Details on the Galaxy Note 4 have been slowly seeping out over the past month or so and it culminated in a full spec list for the device coming out last week. That listed a 5.7in display with a resolution of 2,560 x 1,440 and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 805 processor under the hood that is supplemented by 4GB of RAM.

Samsung is also ready to pack it with a 16-megapixel camera that is capable of recording UHD video [3,840 x 2,160 resolution] at 30 frames per second with a 3.7-megapixel lens on the front for selfie-hungry owners.

Even if Samsung doesn’t end up releasing the ultrasound cover, the Galaxy Note 4 will have enough features to make it one of the most powerful on the market right now.

You can check out all the latest rumours on the handset with our rolling live coverage here: Samsung Galaxy Note 4 design, specs and release rumours