Mobile app of the day: Syncplicity

If you are a seriously mobile professional and you need to have access to files and folders when you are out and about, then you'll likely be looking for a dedicated and reliable application. We suggest you take a look at Syncplicity.

Syncplicity is an enterprise-grade file synchronisation and sharing system which provides both online and offline access to all your important data. It supports a broad range of devices so that you can access files and folders across whatever mobile devices you have – the app is available for Android, iPhone and Windows Phone. As well as getting into your Microsoft Office and PDF files you can use Syncplicity to get into SharePoint sites too.

There's more. You can share files with other people, and even be informed when there are changes made to particular files by tracking them. There are several versions of this app. The free personal edition gives you 10GB of cloud storage and is designed for personal use but across multiple devices. There are three charged versions depending on what you need, with features and subscription rates suitable for small businesses and big enterprises.

Click here to download Syncplicity for Android, or here for iOS, or here for Windows Phone.

Product: Syncplicity

OS: Android, iOS, Windows Phone

Price: Free (for personal use)