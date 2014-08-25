PlayStation Network hit by DDoS attack, but now back up and running

The PlayStation Network was apparently hit by a DDoS (distributed denial of service) attack yesterday, causing some major downtime for gamers trying to enjoy some bank holiday blasting, but the problem has now been solved.

Late last night, a post appeared on the EU PlayStation blog stating that the "PlayStation Network and Sony Entertainment Network have been impacted by an attempt to overwhelm our network with artificially high traffic".

This meant many folks struggled or indeed couldn't get on PSN to play.

Sony was naturally quick to clarify that while access to the network was certainly a problem, there was no hacking of systems or personal data spilled in the incident.

However, the issue has apparently been solved, so at least you can (hopefully) enjoy your holiday Monday gaming without any network gremlins spoiling the party. An update on the US blog stated: "The PlayStation Network and Sony Entertainment Network are back online and people can now enjoy the services on their PlayStation devices. The networks were taken offline due to a distributed denial of service attack. We have seen no evidence of any intrusion to the network and no evidence of any unauthorised access to users' personal information."

Also note that due to the attack, the scheduled maintenance which was planned for today won't take place in an effort to make up for lost gaming time. Sony said it will post another update soon to let gamers know when that maintenance work will be rescheduled to.

Predictably enough, some PSN users are already crying foul and asking about compensation. One Twitter user, Joshua Banks, complained: "@PlayStationEU we pay for this service, what is going to be done in regards to compensate for lost time?"