Canon’s Maxify inkjet printer range for SMBs has enhanced smart device support and simultaneous double side scanning

Canon has unveiled five new enterprise-level printers that bring a new level of wireless and smart-device printing into the home office and small businesses.

The new range is known as Maxify and includes four multi-functional printers [MFP] as well as one single-function printer [SFP] that can offer print volumes of up to 1,500 pages per month.

“The ability to print anywhere – directly from mobile or tablet, or even from a range of cloud storage providers through dedicated mobile printing applications – means that SMBs can take the office with them like never before,” said Mark Robinson, market business developer at Canon UK and Ireland.

The four MFPs have the model numbers MB2050, MB2350, MB5050, MB5350 whereas the SFP is the iB4050 and every printer in the new range provides Wi-Fi printing as standard as well as a first-time print-out time that can be as low as seven seconds.

The Maxify Cloud Link allows printing from scans to be handled directly from the printer screen to cloud storage providers that include Evernote, Dropbox, OneDrive and Google Drive.

Maxify MB5350 features Canon Single Pass two-sided Scan technology that allows both sides of a document to be scanned at the same time and saves precious time in the process.

When it comes to print volumes, the Maxify MB2050 and MB2350 are geared towards home office use and can deliver up to 1,200 black and white pages per cartridge. The Maxify MB5050, MB5350 and iB4050 small office printers, meanwhile, are capable of 2,500 black-and-white pages per cartridge.

The ink inside the cartridges has been specifically developed for businesses and is water, friction and marker resistant thus letting small businesses produce high-quality documents that last.

Various options can be set up that allow printing costs to be monitored and controlled through password protection of colour printing as well as a record of total volumes printed, scanned or faxed.

The range will be out in October 2014 with the prices starting at £159 and topping out at £319.99.