Huawei Ascend P7 limited edition with sapphire glass out in September

Huawei wants to become the first firm to release a sapphire screen smartphone in the shape of a limited-edition version of its popular Ascend P7 handset.

The new smartphone will only be sold via it’s website as a limited edition and features an identical specification list to the current model that is on the market with Huawei reportedly readying it for a September or October release, according to Mobile Burn.

Releasing the device in September will give it a leg up in the sapphire stakes as a number of manufacturers, including Apple, Xiaomi and Vivo, are reportedly looking at releasing devices with the distinctive display technology.

For those not familiar with the Ascend P7’s specification it has a 5in 1080p screen with a 441ppi pixel density and a 1.8GHz quad-core processor under the hood that is supplemented by 2GB of RAM and 16GB of onboard storage.

It also has a 13-megapixel snapper on the back as well as an 8-megapixel one on the front and Huawei added that if the initial rollout is a success, it will be more widely available and could eventually hit Europe.

Sapphire is the biggest challenger to Corning Gorilla Glass’ position at the go-to smartphone display provider and Corning has been worried enough to produce a video showing why Gorilla Glass is still vastly superior to sapphire.

Corning has already all-but confirmed that Apple’s next iPhone, which is expected next month, will have a sapphire glass display and if that is the case then other companies are likely to follow its lead.

Huawei first unveiled the Ascend P7 back in May and it has received high praise since then with ITProPortal’s review giving it 4.5 stars out of five and only criticising the device’s battery life.