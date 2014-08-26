Hyperlapse for Instagram smoothes out video kinks for perfect timelapse videos

Instagram has made it easier for its users to create time-lapse videos with a brand new standalone app that even allows videos to be taken whilst the camera is in motion.

Hyperlapse from Instagram is designed to record time-lapse videos that benefit from built-in stabilisation technology that helps to create high quality videos, which can eventually be uploaded to Instagram at a later stage.

“We designed Hyperlapse to be as simple as possible. You don’t need an account to create a hyperlapse,” explained a release from Instagram.

Hyperlapse works in a similar way to Instagram video in that users tap the screen to start recording and hit it again to stop before choosing a playback speed between 1x and 12x. Once the desired speed has been selected you simply choose the green check mark to save it to the camera roll and then upload it to Instagram or Facebook when ready.

Related: How to smooth out shaky GoPro footage

“From documenting your whole commute in seconds or the preparation of your dinner from start to finish to capturing an entire sunset as it unfolds, we’re thrilled about the creative possibilities Hyperlapse unlocks. We can’t wait to see what you’ll create,” the release added.

Microsoft unveiled its own version of Hyperlapse at Siggraph conference earlier this year and it works in a similar way to the Instagram incarnation except that it smoothes out footage from GoPro cameras and is a trifle more complex.

Hyperlapse from Instagram is available now for iOS devices from Apple’s App Store with no indication given as to when it will become available for Google Android or Windows Phone handsets.