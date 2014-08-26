IBM SoftLayer debuts hourly bare-metal servers at all global data centres

SoftLayer has a treat for its customers in the shape new bare-metal servers that are billed hourly and can be deployed at any of its worldwide data centres in less-than 30 minutes.

The IBM company is implementing the new hourly servers to give customers the performance of physical servers with a low level of commitment that comes from the fact the servers are billed by the hour.

“As businesses deploy more powerful workloads in the cloud, there is increased demand for performance with even shorter demand cycles. Our new hourly bare metal servers are designed to hit the sweet spot of how much power they need, how long they need it, at price points that make sense,” stated Marc Jones, CTO at SoftLayer.

Its new servers can be deployed as stand-alone solutions or integrate with all other SoftLayer bare-metal, virtual, storage or networking services in an all-in-one global platform.

The servers are classified as single-tenant solutions that hook into SoftLayer’s private global network. It means integration between data centres without expensive additional networking fees and it includes unlimited bandwidth between data centres.

There are four base configurations based on CentOS, Red Hat, FreeBSD, or Ubuntu OS that can be deployed in just 30 minutes after which time the server can be customised further with additional OS or application instructions.

Other configurations will be available in the next few months and the new hourly configurations are on offer at SoftLayer global data centres in London, Dallas, San Jose, Washington D.C., Toronto, Amsterdam, Singapore, and Hong Kong.