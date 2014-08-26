Mobile app of the day: Next Deadline

Regular followers of the app of the day column will likely know that I'm a sucker for a to-do list or a task management app. Without such tools I find the day gets out of control, and if the day is gone, well, then the week is gone.

Some people like really complex task managers that can integrate with email, calendar and other apps. Other folks want something simpler, that's easier to learn and uncomplicated to use. For the latter group Next Deadline is worth a look – as long as you are an iPhone user that is, as the app is only available on that platform at present.

With Next Deadline you simply create a task and then break it down into subtasks giving each one of those its own deadline. The app simply lists each of the things you need to do in date order, and you can clear them from the list when they are done.

Now, clearly this is the kind of app that is not going to work for really complex projects. But then again, there's a real satisfaction in sweeping away a finished task and moving on to the next one, and the app's simplicity is definitely refreshing.

Click here to download Next Deadline for iOS.

Product: Next Deadline

OS: iOS

Price: Free