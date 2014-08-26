LG G3 Stylus smartphone mystery resolved

A few weeks ago LG released a promo video for the LG G3 Beat which caused a wave of online speculation due to the appearance of a previously unaired smartphone called the G3 Stylus. Leaked specs show the mystery mobile – which LG has now announced – to be a mid-range device.

LG sees the Stylus as being in a category all of its own. Company president and CEO Dr. Jong-seok Park said that "with its exceptional hardware and exceptional price that can't be beat, the LG G3 Stylus is in a category all by itself."

The smartphone's mid-range spec suggests that it's aimed both at consumers on a budget and those from emerging markets.

Chipset: 1.3 GHz Quad-Core

Display: 5.5in qHD IPS (960 x 540)

Memory: 8 GB / 1 GB RAM/ MicroSD slot

Camera: Rear 13MP/ Front 1.3MP

Battery: 3,000mAh (removable)

Operating System: Android 4.4.2 KitKat

Size: 149.3 x 75.9 x 10.2mm

Weight: 163g

Network: 3G

Colours: Black / White/ Gold

Other: Stylus Pen

Notable features of the G3 Stylus include:

Quickmemo+, combines Quickmemo, Memo and Notebook apps for easy content capture and sharing

Dual Window splits the smartphone's screen into two separate windows to aid multitasking

Smart Keyboard intuitively adjusts to users' typing patterns, meaning faster input with fewer mistakes

Touch & Shoot lets users touch anywhere on the screen to focus and shoot

Gesture Shot allows users to take selfies by opening and closing one's hand in front of the lens, initiating a three-second countdown

Knock CodeTM unlocks the phone with a personalised "knock" pattern

Personally, I think the Dual Window feature, coupled with the Stylus, could prove to be a really useful addition here. It doesn't look like it'll be hitting the UK shelves any time soon though, the company having announced its rollout in "Brazil in September, followed by countries in Asia, Middle East and Africa and CIS."

"Prices and details of availability will be announced locally at the time of launch."

