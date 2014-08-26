New Pinterest analytics helps businesses understand their customers

Pinterest has launched an enhanced analytics tool that should enable businesses to learn more about their customers.

The tool aims to provide meaningful insights about what customers are interested in to help firms engage with consumers more effectively.

Read more: Pinterest enhances Place Search with Foursquare technology

The visual discovery website announced the new option via a blog post, revealing that the firm has previously received feedback from businesses that had used Pinterest to adapt their marketing strategies.

For example, the DIY company, Lowe's, pushed its "create-your-own-colourful-doormat" after learning that the product had received more than 200,000 repins. Similarly, Juniper Cakery developed new cake designs, after discovering their customers' preferences using Pinterest analytics.

The new tool will allow businesses to find out what users like most from their Pinterest profile and website, and how much traffic increases by once a Pin It button has been added.

Firms can also investigate a number of different metrics about people who engage with the business, and find out their audience's common interests and other favoured brands.

The analytics will also offer advice on how to increase impressions, clicks and repins, so businesses can adapt their online strategy to target the most relevant audience.

Read more: How big data population analytics will shape the way we build, plan and manage

In order to experience the tool, business account holders can find it on their Pinterest profile page or through its own dedicated website.